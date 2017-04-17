Tuesday Weather

Tuesday A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday A chance of rain and thunderstorms, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of rain before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.