TeamJayhawks clinch 2017 Spring Game on final drive

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Tied, 7-7, with just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of a running clock in the 2017 Kansas football Spring Game, quarterback Peyton Bender and the #TeamJayhawks offense drove 49 yards for a game-winning touchdown, 14-7, on Saturday afternoon inside Memorial Stadium.

#TeamJayhawks claimed the one-possession affair after Bender completed three-straight passes – the final a five-yard score to Daylon Charlot with just over a minute left. Bender was successful on 11-of-15 throws for 143 yards and both of his squad’s scores.

#TeamKU’s primary quarterback, Carter Stanley, was successful on 13-of-24 attempts for 114 yards, while Tyriek Starks completed both of his passes for 55 yards and #TeamKU’s only score to Kwamie Lassiter II.

In a game where the quarterbacks wore red, no-contact jerseys, #TeamJayhawks’ Josh Ehambe was a disruptive force in the backfield, notching what would have been a career-high 3.0 sacks. On the opposite side for #TeamKU, Dorance Armstrong Jr., gathered four tackles and a sack, while Mike Lee led all defenders with six jarring hits in the secondary.

The play calling was an aggressive, air raid style throughout the hour and a half game. #TeamKU only ran the ball 22 times, while #TeamJayhawks carried 17 times. The game’s leading rusher, Taylor Martin, totaled 43 yards on seven attempts – good for a 6.1 average. By dialing up an abundance of passing plays, both teams had a chance to show off their athleticism.

Several leaping and one-handed catches highlighted the afternoon, most notably by Charlot and Chase Harrell. Ben Johnson led all pass catchers with 52 yards on three catches, while Harrell gained 51 yards through the air. Charlot hauled in three passes for #TeamJayhawks and turned in 45 yards receiving, including the game-winning touchdown.