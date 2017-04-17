Kansas sexual assault suspect arrested in Mississippi

SALINE COUNTY – Police in Mississippi arrested a Kansas man wanted for alleged sexual assault Saturday.

A Salina’s Most Wanted man was picked up in Mississippi over the weekend. According to Police Capt. Paul Forrester, the original cases date back to December of 2016.

On December 5, Billarious Gatlin’s ex-girlfriend told police that she arrived home to find him waiting at her residence, located on the 800 block of Rainbow in Salina, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

Gatlin, 26, allegedly threatened her with a knife.

The victim called authorities after locking herself and her 11-year-old son in a bedroom. Gatlin left before authorities arrived but issued a warrant for his arrest citing one count of aggravated assault, according to Forrester.

Just before 3a.m. on December 27, Gatlin allegedly returned to the residence, threatened the victim with a knife, took her cellphone so she couldn’t call law enforcement and sexually assaulted her.

Salina Police issued another warrant, citing one count of rape, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, criminal threat and intimidation of a witness.

Police booked Gatlin into the Saline County Jail Sunday morning after he was transported from TylerTown, Mississippi.