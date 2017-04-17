Golden Belt Community Foundation provides grant for Leadercast event

Two local organizations are partnering to bring a national leadership training event to Great Bend next month, and now a third organization has stepped in to help facilitate its success.

The Barton County Young Professionals group and First Christian Church will host Leadercast, a live simulcast event broadcast from Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, May 5. This week, the Golden Belt Community Foundation announced that it would issue a grant in the amount of $1,500 to make the event a success.

“Leadership is not a one-time experience. It takes multiple efforts, innovation, and fluidity to develop something awesome, something that will inspire others and change your footprint,” says Sue Cooper, Program Officer for GBCF. “The Golden Belt Community Foundation supports leadership collaboration, and Leadercast is a fine example of development that encourages action and tests our courage.”

This year marks the seventeenth year of the annual leadership conference, but the second year that First Christian Church and Barton County Young Professionals (BCYP) will co-host the event in Great Bend. The theme of this year’s conference is, Powered by Purpose.

“We are excited that the Golden Belt Community Foundation shares our passion for developing leaders in the community,” says Regan Reif, 2017 Chair of the Barton County Young Professionals Steering Committee. “Our mission revolves around three goals – Lead. Network. Volunteer. The grant provided will help us provide a complimentary lunch and workbooks for every participant.”

Several notable speakers will provide inspiration and insight into finding your WHY and creating a sense of purpose in the workplace, balancing personal and professional learning.

o Daniel Pink – Behavioral Science Expert, Best-Selling Author, & Host of Crowd Control

o Molly Fletcher – Former Top Sports Agent & Author

o Andy Stanley – Leadership Author & Communicator

o Suzy Welch – Author, TV Commentator, & Business Journalist

o Henry Cloud – Acclaimed Leadership Expert, Clinical Psychologist, & Best-Selling Author

o Jess Ekstrom – CEO of Headbands of Hope

o Tyler Perry – Director, Playwright, Screenwriter, Producer, Actor, Author & Entrepreneur

Registration for the Great Bend Leadercast event will be accepted until May 1st. Anyone interested in attending should visit www.bartonyp.com to sign up online. Cost is just $60 per person, and employers registering multiple people can buy four tickets and get the fifth ticket free of charge. Special discounts are available to members of Barton County Young Professionals and First Christian Church. Learn more by joining the event on the Barton County Young Professionals’ Facebook page.