Cop Shop (4/14 – 4/17)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (4/14)

Non Injury Accident

At 12:52 a.m. an accident was reported in the 300 block of NW 30 Avenue.

Narcotics Violation

At 1:49 a.m. a vehicle was in the park near the Brit Spaugh Zoo, 2123 Main Street, after closing.

Non Injury Accident

At 10:36 a.m. an accident was reported at 156 N. US 281 Highway.

Theft

At 8:10 p.m. theft of a calf was reported at 86 Se 20 Road in Ellinwood.

Non Injury Accident

At 9:31 p.m. an accident was reported at W. US 56 Highway at MM 201.

Shots Fired

At 9:53 p.m. report of shots fired was made at 161 S. Highway 281.

Criminal Damage

At 11:18 p.m. a criminal damage report was made at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

4/15

Criminal Damage

At 8:59 a.m. a criminal damage report was made at 508 Centre Street in Pawnee Rock.

Traffic Arrest

At 3:34 p.m. Jack L. Killman was arrested at 9th Street & Stone Street for expired DL, DWS, no ignition interlock when required, no current proof of insurance, and expired registration.

Shots Fired

At 4:43 p.m. report of shots fired into the river was made in the 100 block of Texas Trl.

Chase All Units

At 5:50 p.m. assisted the HPD with a chase starting at 281 Highway & NW 10 Avenue.

Fight

At 7:34 p.m. assisted GBPD with a fight call at 3214 Lakin Avenue.

4/16

Traumatic Injuries

At 2:02 a.m. assisted Claflin EMS at NE 110 Avenue & NE K-156 Highway in Claflin.