Booster Club to sponsor “Pack the Park Night”

The Great Bend Panther Booster Club will sponsor the 2nd annual “Pack the Park Night” on Tuesday at the Great Bend Sports Complex as the Lady Panther softball team hosts Dodge City in Western Athletic Conference action, and the Panther baseball team hosts TMP.

The Booster Club will be providing a meal for all those who attend the game. The cost is a free will donation. Youth team members who attend will be admitted free and receive a free meal when accompanied by a paid adult and wearing their teams hat or jersey.

The tailgate will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

First pitch for the softball and baseball double header is set for 4 p.m.