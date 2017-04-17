Barton Softball splits with Garden City

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College softball team had to shake off an extra inning loss Saturday to salvage its Jayhawk conference doubleheader at Garden City Community College.

Dominating the Broncbusters in eleven total innings back on March 4 in Great Bend, the Cougars saw a six run lead evaporate and transform into a tenth inning 11-10 loss in the opening game. Trailing in game two, Barton strung a pair of three-run innings going on for a 13-8 win to salvage the split.

The results leave the Cougars in fifth place at 9-8 and 24-12 on the season with Garden City in sixth at 3-15 and 14-30.

As the regular season begins to wind down, Barton will play six games on three dates this week beginning with a Tuesday road trip to Pratt, their final home game coming the next day hosting Colby, and concluding Saturday at Butler. First pitch slated for 2:00 p.m. for each of the dates’ doubleheaders.