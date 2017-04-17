Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/14 – 4/16)

4/14
BOOKED: Ramon Guyton of Great Bend on GBPD case for DUI, open container, MIC, illegal turn, possession of marijuana, bond is set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.
BOOKED: Nichole McConkey of Hoisington for BTDC warrant for aggravated endangering of a child, bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S. BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set in lieu of $1,761.00 cash. BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, obstruction, criminal trespass, no drug tax stamp, bond set in lieu of $50,000.00 C/S.
BOOKED: Sean Michael Brown of Larned on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, bond is set in lieu of $50,000.00 C/S.
BOOKED: Andrew Tucker of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal case for obstruction.
BOOKED: Fernando Acosta of Great Bend on a Barton County serve sentence.
RELEASED: Ramon Guyton of Great Bend on GBPD case for DUI, open container, MIC, illegal turn, possession of marijuana with a $1,000.00 bond.
RELEASED: Jared Cragger of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.
RELEASED: Edward Brookens of Great Bend on BTDC case for robbery, criminal threat, batter DV after receiving a verbal order of release form County Attorney Amy Mellor.
RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal case for obstruction. Released to JJA.
4/15
BOOKED: Angela Spence on a Barton County Court case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: Kelly Polzin of Hoisington on Hoisington case and for Barton County District Court case for disorderly conduct, criminal threat, and assault LEO, bond was set at $5,000.00 C/S and $5,000.00 C/S.
BOOKED: Joshua Miller on a RCDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.
RELEASED: Clark B. Spicer on criminal threat after posting a surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.
4/16
BOOKED: Juvenile on Barton County District Court warrant with no bond.
BOOKED: Alexander Anderson of Great Bend on BTDC case for criminal threat, bond set at $5,000.00 C/S.
BOOKED: Chad Scuster of Great Bend on BTDC case for battery DV, bond is set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.
RELEASED: J’Kuan Epps of St. Paul, Minnesota posted $1,000.00 cash on Barton County District Court case for no driver’s license, no insurance, and speeding.
RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend to Reno County Youth Services.
RELEASED: Andrew Tucker on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.
RELEASED: Kelly J. Polzin on Hoisington Municipal Court case with a $20,000.00 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonding.
RELEASED: Tyler J. Bowers of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation for time served.
