Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/14 – 4/16)

4/14

BOOKED: Ramon Guyton of Great Bend on GBPD case for DUI, open container, MIC, illegal turn, possession of marijuana, bond is set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Nichole McConkey of Hoisington for BTDC warrant for aggravated endangering of a child, bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S. BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set in lieu of $1,761.00 cash. BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, obstruction, criminal trespass, no drug tax stamp, bond set in lieu of $50,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Sean Michael Brown of Larned on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, bond is set in lieu of $50,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Andrew Tucker of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal case for obstruction.

BOOKED: Fernando Acosta of Great Bend on a Barton County serve sentence.

RELEASED: Ramon Guyton of Great Bend on GBPD case for DUI, open container, MIC, illegal turn, possession of marijuana with a $1,000.00 bond.

RELEASED: Jared Cragger of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Edward Brookens of Great Bend on BTDC case for robbery, criminal threat, batter DV after receiving a verbal order of release form County Attorney Amy Mellor.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal case for obstruction. Released to JJA.

4/15

BOOKED: Angela Spence on a Barton County Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Kelly Polzin of Hoisington on Hoisington case and for Barton County District Court case for disorderly conduct, criminal threat, and assault LEO, bond was set at $5,000.00 C/S and $5,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Joshua Miller on a RCDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

RELEASED: Clark B. Spicer on criminal threat after posting a surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

4/16

BOOKED: Juvenile on Barton County District Court warrant with no bond.

BOOKED: Alexander Anderson of Great Bend on BTDC case for criminal threat, bond set at $5,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Chad Scuster of Great Bend on BTDC case for battery DV, bond is set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: J’Kuan Epps of St. Paul, Minnesota posted $1,000.00 cash on Barton County District Court case for no driver’s license, no insurance, and speeding.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend to Reno County Youth Services.

RELEASED: Andrew Tucker on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Kelly J. Polzin on Hoisington Municipal Court case with a $20,000.00 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Tyler J. Bowers of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation for time served.