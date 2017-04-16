“The time was right” according to United Way director Julie Smith about her resignation

Julie-Bugner Smith announced last week that she was resigning as Executive Director for United Way of Central Kansas.

Bugner-Smith spent seven years reaching campaign goals to raise money for non-profit agencies in Barton and Pawnee counties. Bugner-Smith’s resignation will go in effect May 12.

Julie-Bugner Smith Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/smith-resign-1.mp3

During her time with United Way, Bugner-Smith has seen the goal climb from $225,000 in 2011 to $275,000 for 2017, reaching the goal each time. During her tenure, United Way grew to include Larned and Hoisington to go along with the rest of Barton County and Pawnee County.

Julie Bugner-Smith Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/smith-resign-2.mp3

United Way of Central Kansas raises funds to support 23 local non-profit agencies and brings numerous community impact programs to the area.

The UWCK Board of Directors will begin looking for Bugner-Smith’s replacement immediately. Bugner-Smith says she will still work minimally with United Way after her resignation date to help transition the organization with a new director.

Bugner-Smith has accepted a position as director with the Pawnee Valley Community Hospital Foundation in Larned.