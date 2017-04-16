Monday Weather

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Friday
A chance of rain and thunderstorms, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night
Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 64.
