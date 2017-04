RUSSELL COUNTY – One person was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. on Sunday in Russell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by Caroline C. Dillon, 22, Tualatin, OR., was west bound on Interstate 70 just west of K232.

The vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled

Dillon was transported to the hospital in Russell.

She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.