Weekend Weather

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. South southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.