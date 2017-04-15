Sunday Weather

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy.