Sunday Weather

Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy.
Leave a Reply