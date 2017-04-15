Police, KBI investigate murder at home in McPherson

MCPHERSON COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities including the Kansas Bureau are investigating a possible murder in McPherson County.

On Friday, police responded to report of a man on the floor of his home in the city of McPherson, according to a media release.

When first responders arrived, the man was dead. Police believe the victim was targeted and knew the suspects. They do not believe the crime is a random act.

No additional details were released late Saturday morning.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact McPherson County Crimestoppers.