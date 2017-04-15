Most of the 120 registered offenders in Barton County accounted for

There are over 120 registered offenders in Barton County and over 95 percent of them are accounted for by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office. Subjects that have committed severe crimes like drug, sexual, and violent felony cases are required to register with their local law enforcement office as an offender.

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir says once a year, the Sheriff’s Department will knock on doors to make sure registered offenders are living at the location they registered.

The four or five registered offenders not accounted for in Barton County will be handed over for punishment.

Brian Bellendir Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/bellendir-offender.mp3

There are 83 registered offenders in Great Bend, 15 in Hoisington, 14 in Ellinwood, and four in Claflin.

The OffenderWatch software is available to any Barton County resident at the county’s website, BARTON COUNTY dot ORG. Anyone can confidentially register an address in the county, and OffenderWatch will email you alerts if new offenders move within one mile of your address.