Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, April 17, 2017 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Minutes of the April 3, 2017, and the April 10, 2017, Regular Meetings are not available.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of April 3, 2017, and ending April 17, 2017.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office. This particular Order has been processed and the Commission will be asked to ratify its approved.

B. RESOLUTION 2017-07: Transfer of Funds, General Fund to Teen Court:

-The Commission generally approves a transfer of $3,000.00 from the Finance

General Account of the General Fund to Teen Court with the adoption of the

budget. As there is no specific statute that allows such a transfer, it can only be

made via Resolution. It is noted that Teen Court is an intervention program

under Juvenile Services, providing a mechanism for holding youthful offenders

accountable. Matt Patzner, Financial Officer, will provide details.

C. RESOLUTION 2017-08: Appointment of County Appraiser:

-By statute, a County Appraiser must be appointed for a four year term every

fourth year following July 1, 1993. The appointment must be made by Resolution

and must be submitted to the Property Valuation Division of the State of Kansas.

A Resolution has been prepared reappointing Barbara Esfeld, County Appraiser,

to the term beginning July 1, 2017. Ms. Esfeld will provide details.

D. PUBLIC HEALTH REPORT: County Health Rankings:

-The County Health Rankings & Roadmaps program helps communities identify

and implement solutions that make it easier for people to be healthy in their

homes, schools, workplaces, and neighborhoods. The Robert Wood Johnson

Foundation (RWJF) collaborates with the University of Wisconsin Population

Health Institute (UWPHI) to bring this program to cities, counties, and states

across the nation. Shelly Schneider, Health Director, will report on Barton

County’s outcome.

E. HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Ratify Purchase of Freezer for Vaccines:

-The Health Department possesses thousands of dollars of vaccines. A great

many of these must be stored in a freezer. A nine year old unit at the Health

Department recently failed and a replacement was ordered from Migali

Scientific. Including shipping, the Migaali Pharmacy/Laboratory Under-Counter

Freezer will cost $3,339.80. A portion of that cost will be reimbursed to the

County through a Kansas Department of Health and Environment incentive

program. It is requested that the purchase be ratified and that the cost be

paid from the Equipment Replacement Fund. Shelly Schneider, Health Director,

will provide details.

F. CENTRAL KANSAS COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS: Fiscal Year 2018 Comprehensive

Plan Submission:

-The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) requires submission of a

Comprehensive Plan (grant application) each year. These documents require

the review and approval of the Barton County Commissioners, as the

Administrative County for the District to which the plan pertains. Amy Boxberger,

CKCC Director, will provide details.

G. CENTRAL KANSAS COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS: Behavioral Health Grant:

-Central Kansas Community Corrections is applying for $73,000.00 for a

Behavioral Health Grant from the Kansas Department of Corrections. Funding

would be used to contract with the Heartland Regional Alcohol and Drug

Assessment Center for a Care Coordinator and Recovery Coach for the

Twentieth Judicial District. Services would include assessment, referrals,

assistance in creating a prosocial, recovery lifestyle. Ms. Boxberger will provide

details.

H. 2016 TAX SALE: Filing:

-On April 10, 2017, the 2016 Tax Sale petition was filed with the Clerk of the

District Court. Subsequent to the filing, the County will send each party to the

sale a summons, a copy of the petition and the corresponding limited

Certificate of Title by certified mail. To avoid having a property sold at auction,

taxpayers must pay all taxes from, generally, 2013 forward and a redemption

fee of $170.00. Carey Hipp, County Counselor, will detail the process.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during

the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular

County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

-Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Carey Hipp, County

Counselor, will discuss regular business. Immediately following Ms. Hipp’s time,

Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will discuss regular business. Items to be

included: Glow for Life Funding and a Resolution naming Barton County as the

Fiscal Agent for the Wetlands and Wildlife National Scenic Byway.

10:15 a.m. – Annual Review of the Solid Waste Management Plan – Phil

Hathcock, Solid Waste Manager

10:30 a.m. – Departmental Restructuring – Dale Phillips, Road and Bridge /

Noxious Weed / Memorial Parks

11:00 a.m. – K-4 Overlook Tower and Arkansas River bridge repair – Barry

McManaman, County Engineer

11:15 a.m. – Grant Funded Position – Shelly Schneider, Health Director

After all appointments have been completed, the Commission will have a

working lunch. During this time, they will review the County’s Employee

Handbook and other documents related to regular operations.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the

Health Department are scheduled for April 20, 2017.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, April 24, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VII. ADJOURN.