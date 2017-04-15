Farmers Market vendors meeting set in Great Bend

Area fruit and vegetable growers, honey producers, community artists and makers of crafts, who are interested in participating in the Summer Street Stroll Farmers Market for the 2017 season, are invited to attend a Market Vendors’ Meeting on Thursday, April 18, 5:30 p.m., at Barton County Health Department, Great Bend, KS.

Vendors will be provided information about market arrangements, schedule of events, policies, application for vendors, and the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Coffee, tea, and water will be provided.

The Great Bend Summer Street Stroll Farmers Market is sponsored by Barton County Health Department and the City of Great Bend. For more information, contact Janel Rose, Barton County Health Department, 620-793-1902, or Christina Hayes, Community Coordinator, City of Great Bend, 620-793-4111.