Cougars get big sweep over Seward

The Barton Community College baseball team experienced the thrill of not one, but two, walk-off homeruns Friday afternoon at Lawson-Biggs Field as the Cougars swept Seward County Community College in the Jayhawk doubleheader 4-3 in an extra eight inning of play and a 17-7 sixth inning run rule.

The victories improve Barton to 13-9 in conference play and 31-13 overall while Seward County drops to 9-16 and 17-22 overall.

The teams will wrap up their four-game series on Saturday with the doubleheader start time moved up to 11:00 a.m. due to forecasted afternoon weather implications.