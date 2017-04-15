Barton beats Seward twice, sweeps 4-game series

Todd Moore-bartonsports.com – Guaranteeing its first conference series victory since March 4 with a 7-1 game one win Saturday, the Barton Community College baseball team returned to the Lawson-Biggs Field diamond dete- rmined to complete the mission as the Cougars jumped out to a first inning lead and never looked back in the 11-1 eighth inning win to sweep Seward County Community College.

Four-run innings, the first in the opener’s sixth inning and again in the fourth inning of the series finale, helped lead Barton to their first ever sweep over the Saints.

The weekend’s results move the Cougars into a third place tie in the Jayhawk West standings at 15-9 and 33-13 while Seward County stays in the sixth spot at 9-15 dropping to 16-28 on the year.

Barton will have a Tuesday non-conference game hosting Hesston College at 5:00 p.m. before returning back to conference play traveling to Colby for a weekend four-game series.