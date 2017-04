The Great Bend Lady Panther soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision to Liberal Thursday at the Gary Cornelsen Sports Complex in Liberal.

The Redskins scored early, putting thier first goal on the board at the 6:20 mark of the first half. Liberal second goal came 30 seconds into the second half and the 2-0 score would stand up the rest of the way.

Next up for the Panthers will be a home match against Garden City Tuesday at 4 p.m.