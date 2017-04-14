Lady Cougars snap skid at Seward

bartonsports.com – Barton Softball snaps skid with victory at Seward County, 9-0 game two lead suspended due to weatherThe Barton Community College softball team need a win in the worst way in trying to snap an uncharacteristic five game slide and through six innings Thursday in Liberal, the Cougars and Seward County Community College were in a scoreless deadlock. Having been held to just three hits through the first six, the Cougars doubled up their production in the first three at-bats leading to a three run inning before holding off the Saints’ home half rally in getting back to the win column with the 3-2 victory.

Rolling into the nightcap the Cougars then put together two four-run innings before storms in the area forced the cancellation with Barton’s 9-0 lead into the bottom of the third.

The much needed lone victory on the day pushed the Cougars back over the .500 mark in conference play at 8-7 and 23-11 on the year while Seward County dropped to 11-4 in the Jayhawk and 36-14 overall. Barton’s next action will come Saturday as the Cougars travel to Garden City Community College in a 2:00 p.m. doubleheader.