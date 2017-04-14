Kansas man jailed after teen’s mom found sexual cell phone pics

MANHATTAN – Law enforcement authorities in Riley County are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 10:30 Thursday, police arrested Qavonjez Mason, 24, Manhattan, in the 1200 block of Fremont Street.

On Tuesday, police filed a report against a 24-year-old man for rape, electronic solicitation, and contributing to a child’s misconduct after a mother reported finding text messages and pictures that suggested her daughter was in a sexual relationship with the man, and that the man provided her 13-year-old daughter with marijuana.

Mason is being held on a $500, 000 bond on requested charges of rape (x2), aggravated criminal sodomy(x2), electronic solicitation, and aggravated endangering of a child, according to daily police incident report.