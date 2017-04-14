High school students participate in BCAC Vortex Art Day and Exhibit

Area high school students from Ellinwood, Great Bend, Solomon, Strafford, Larned and Hoisington came to Barton Community College to get hands-on experience from art professionals and participate in a juried art exhibit Thursday, April 6.

This year the exhibit and workshop was sponsored by the Barton County Arts Council (BCAC).

“We applaud the generosity of the BCAC,” Shafer Gallery Director Dave Barnes said. “Without their help, we would not have been able to expand our workshop offerings, provide the students with significant awards and provide encouragement to the high school teachers participating in the event.”

The BCAC Vortex exhibit featured entries in a variety of mediums from painting to various 3D entries. The exhibit serves as the framework for Vortex Day, which is designed to stimulate and enhance students’ interest and excitement in the arts. Students participated in various workshops which ranged from a ceramic workshop to a session on photographic lighting techniques presented by Barton faculty and staff and local art professionals.

The day culminated with an awards ceremony in the Shafer Gallery to recognize the BCAC Vortex Exhibit winners in of a range categories. Students were awarded a variety of art supplies depending on their placement. The high school art teachers were given $100 Dick Blick gift cards to assist supplying their classrooms.

Barton County Arts Council Vortex Day High School Exhibit 2017 Award Winners

Watercolor

Third Place, Brianna Rose, “Red Sun Landscape”, Hoisington High School

Second Place, Trinity Dolezal, “Untitled”, Hoisington High School

First Place, Andrew Rincon, Landscape, Hoisington High School

Painting

Third Place, Tiele Stephens, “Orbit,” Great Bend High School

Second Place, Haleigh Martin, “Me, Myself, and I,” Ellinwood High School

First Place, Kayanna Hammeke, “Blurred”, Ellinwood High School

Computer Imagery and Photography

Third Place, David Boese, “Fox,” Hoisington High School

Second Place, Kent Wu, “Untitled,” Hoisington High School

First Place, Bailey Fynmore, “Withered,” Solomon High School

Printmaking and Scratchboard

Third Place, Annie Mills, “Eye of the Beholder,” Great Bend High School

Second Place, Jalyn Lear, “Sweet Embrace,” Ellinwood High School

First Place, Deontre Hardiman, “King Me,” Great Bend High School

Drawing

Third Place, KD Scherer, “Wind,” Great Bend High School

Second Place, Sarah Hammeke, “Eline,” Ellinwood High School

First Place, Eline Widding Hansen, “Mischievous Stare,” Ellinwood High School

Color Media

Third Place, Samuel Yockers, “Untitled,” Solomon High School

Second Place, Dorothy Nie, “Myself,” Hoisington High School

First Place, Antonio Chavez, “Un Mariachi,” Great Bend High School

Ceramics – Functional

Third Place, Mayra Reyes, “Lantern,” Great Bend High School

Second Place, Haleigh Martin, “Dark Oasis Night,” Ellinwood High School

First Place, Joanna Strecker, “Desert Sunrise,” Ellinwood High School

Sculpture

Third Place, Abby Kelty, “Bucket Calf,” Larned High School

Second Place, Taylor Hoffman, “Dragon,” Great Bend High School

First Place, Sara Nelson, “Metamorphosis,” Great Bend High School

Best in Show 2-D

Eline Widding Hansen, “Wavy Gaze,” Ellinwood High School

Best in Show 3-D

Sara Nelson, “Self Portrait,” Great Bend High School

Directors Choice Award

Baily Fynmore, “Melancholy,” Solomon High School