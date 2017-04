MITCHELL COUNTY – A 6-year-old Kansas boy died in an accident just after 7p.m. on Thursday in Mitchell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Dodge Durango driven by Kay Lynn Lewis, 28, Beloit, was traveling in the 3200 block of E Road just west of Charlene Road Northeast of Beloit.

The vehicle’s left rear tire hit Nolan D. Lewis, 6, Beloit, who was running outside the vehicle.

He was transported to Mitchell County Hospital where he died.