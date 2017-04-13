Local United Way director announces resignation

With seven successful campaigns and having raised more than $1.7 Million for agencies in Barton and Pawnee Counties, Julie Bugner-Smith has resigned as Executive Director for United Way of Central Kansas effective May 12.

During her time with UWCK, Smith has seen the goal climb from $225,000 in 2011 to $275,000 for 2017, reaching the goal each time. Not only has she been instrumental in raising these funds to support, currently, 23 local non-profit agencies, but she has also spearheaded bringing numerous Community Impact Programs to the area.

The Born Learning Trails in Claflin and Great Bend, Crunch Out Obesity in Ellinwood, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Larned and Ellinwood, Literacy Kits for Pre-K students in all of Barton and Pawnee Counties, Reality U in Great Bend, and Box of Love for Barton County.

Under her tenure, United Way grew from Barton County United Way, to United Way of Central Kansas, incorporating Larned and last year Hoisington into the fold. With those expansions came a change to the Board of Directors, making sure that representatives from every community were a part of the decision making process.

“United Way is not just a job, but a love for the community, said Bugner-Smith. “The Board and staff at UWCK are, hands down, the best to work with. This was not an easy decision, but I feel that there is a firm foundation, and with their leadership, United Way is in good hands. Thank you is not enough for the trust and faith that the community has had in me and the help that I have had along the way to make UWCK a great asset to Central Kansas. United Way is vital to our communities and I will always be connected and ask for your continued support.”

The United Way of Central Kansas Board of Directors will begin looking for her replacement immediately in order to ensure a smooth transition before the 2018 Campaign begins. UWCK believes in advancing the common good for all by mobilizing the caring power of communities.

“On behalf of the Directors, I would like to thank Julie for guiding our United Way to new horizons. Her vision and commitment are like no other. We wish her well on her new adventure and are so thankful for her leadership the last seven years.” Desa Marmie-Behr, UWCK Board President.