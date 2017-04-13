It’s time to bid, it’s to save money…it’s time for the Eagle Radio Auction

Some of you may have already taken advantage of the “Buy It Now” items on greatbendpost.com, but the official Eagle Radio Auction begins Friday, April 14. The 11-hour broadcast begins at 7 a.m. and will give listeners a chance to save hundreds of dollars on products and services.

Eagle Media Center market manager in Great Bend Randy Goering tells us the auction has been successful for many years.

Randy Goering Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/randy-1.mp3

The auction runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and can be heard on 100.7 Eagle Country, 1590 KVGB, and 97.7 FM. Over $80,000 of merchandise will be available for this year’s auction presented by Stone Sand Company and Stone Waste Management.

Listeners do not need to worry about being outbid on an item as confirmers will keep them updated on the status of the item.

Randy Goering Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/randy-2.mp3

Anyone can see the full auction bill with hourly listings at greatbendpost.com.