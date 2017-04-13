Friday Weather

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 9 to 17 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Sunday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Sunday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
