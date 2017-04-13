Friday Weather

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 9 to 17 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.