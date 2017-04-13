Cop Shop (4/12)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (4/12)

Warrant Arrest

At 7:41 p.m. Christina M. Bulcao was arrested at 2804 Williams on a BTDC warrant for FTA.

Non Injury Accident

At 8:10 p.m. a vehicle vs. deer accident was reported at NW 200 Road & Susank Road in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (4/12)

Fraud

At 11:15 a.m. a report of criminal use of a financial card was made at 2010 10th Street.

Narcotics Violation

At 3:38 p.m. an officer arrested Kasey Wagner on four GBMC warrants at 1806 12th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 7:13 p.m. a report of Travis Watkins damaging his vehicle at 1411 1/2 2nd Street was made. NTA signed and served.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 9:53 p.m. Lazar the K9 was used on a traffic stop at 3929 10th Street.

4/13

Narcotics Violation

At 12:13 a.m. an officer arrested Arthur Bahe and Leighton Johnson for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the 2500 block of 10th Street.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 12:15 a.m. Lazar the K9 was used on a traffic stop in the 2500 block of 10th Street.

Theft

At 5:02 a.m. theft of a trailer and lawn mowers was reported at 5825 Broadway in Great Bend.