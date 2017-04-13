Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/12)

BOOKED: Deanna Coughlin of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery domestic violence, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour OR.

BOOKED: Brandon Witthuhn of Great Bend on Ness County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $600.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Kasey Wagner of Great Bend on a case for possession of methamphetamine, bond set at $10,000.00 C/S. Four Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for contempt of court, bond set at $1,230.00 cash only or 180 days in jail, $1,230 cash only or 180 days in jail, $530.00 cash only or 30 days in jail, $1,770.00 cash only or 180 days in jail.

BOOKED: Christina Bulcao of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Deborah Carrasco of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond. Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Cori Galliart of Hoisington to Sedgwick County.

RELEASED: Deanna Coughlin of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery domestic violence after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Susan Wren of Wichita on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after receiving a 48 hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Brandon Witthuhn of Great Bend on Ness County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $600.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Cory Bradley of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for possession of controlled substance hallucinogenic, driving while suspended, obstructed license plate, violating basic speed rule, no proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude, and expired registration after posting a $5,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Christina Bulcao on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond.