Athletics stop Royals 8-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Andrew Triggs pitched six shutout innings, Jed Lowrie drove in three runs and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 8-3 Wednesday night.

Triggs (2-0) scattered four hits and a walk, striking out three. It was the former Royals farmhand’s second solid start this season, having allowed one unearned run over 5 1/3 innings against the Angels.

Triggs combined with Ryan Dull to extend the Royals’ scoreless-inning streak to 19 before Lorenzo Cain and Eric Hosmer drove in runs off reliever Liam Hendricks in the eighth. Raul Mondesi homered in the ninth.

Jason Hammel (0-1) gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks before getting yanked with two outs in the fifth.

The A’s have won eight in a row over the Royals, six of those coming at Kauffman Stadium – and most of them in romps. Oakland has outscored the Royals 53-15 in the games played in Kansas City.