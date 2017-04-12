Thursday Weather

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 57. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.