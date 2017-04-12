Thursday Weather

Thursday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 57. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Monday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
