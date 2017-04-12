Thursday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Dr. Mark Judd from 20/20 Optix in Great Bend who will discuss the 10 least healthy foods you can buy in the freezer section.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – A special Friday Free-For-All on Thursday.

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include staff from Barton County Juvenile Services.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30P ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”

6:30-10:30 Royals Baseball – Oakland Athletics @ Kansas City Royals

10:30-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fritz”