Panther Soccer team drops to 3-2 decision to Hays

The Great Bend Lady Panther soccer team dropped their home match to Hays Tuesday 3-2 at Cavanaugh Field.

The game was tied 1-1 until Hays went ahead in the 40th minute. The Indians would take a 3-1 lead in the 50th minute until Great Bend scored three minutes later to make it a 3-2 game. Hays was able to hold off several Lady Panther challenges in the final 15 minutes to win the game.

It was the second straight one goal loss for Great Bend who dropped a 1-0 decision at Dodge City on Monday.

The Lady Panthers next action is Thursday at Liberal.