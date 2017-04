APRIL 12, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 12′ V BOTTOM ALUMINUM BOAT W/MOTOR, 1987 GMC SUBURBAN, 4 WHEELER. 928-503-9571

FOR SALE: CAR TOWING DOLLY. 791-7888

FOR SALE: DAN POST WESTERN BOOTS (9) 2 TON FLOOR JACK, 3/8″ AIR RATCHET. 786-1945

WANTED: LOG CHIPPER. 793-9589

FOR SALE: LEAD MOLDS, LEAD, FISHING EQUIPMENT, ENGINE FOR A MARTY J. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: MALE CHIHUAHUA PUP 282-0027

FREE: TOMATO CAGES. 786-1224

FOR SALE: TORO 42″ 20HP 0 TURN. 792-9898

FOR SALE: WOODEN GLIDER PORCH SWING, 110 CLOTHES DRYER, IMPLEMENT WHEELS. 282-0337

FOR SALE: 5 36X80 STORM DOORS, BOX OF PUZZLES, BABY BOUNCER & WALKER. 617-9083

FREE: KITTENS 792-7107

FOR SALE: BROWN LEATHER SECTIONAL W/RECLINERS/CUP HOLDERS, COFFEE TABLE. FREE: MALE CAT (3 YR) 793-3759

FOR SALE: LAWN MOWERS 615-2810

FOR SALE: SMALL TREADMILL, OFFICE CHAIR, AREA RUG 6X9, LAMP. 282-1943

FOR SALE: HP OFFICE COPIER/FAX W/INK, COMPUTER MONITOR. 285-6266

FOR SALE: RABBITS NEW ZEALAND WHITES, FARM FRESH EGGS. WANTED: PLYWOOD. 792-5636

WANTED: ROTO-TILLER 617-2194

FOR SALE: 1998 DODGE EXT CAB 4WD PU, 2006 DIRT BIKE, 2009 DIRT BIKE. 617-4293

WANTED: JOHN DEERE/TORO OR HONDA SP LAWN MOWER. 282-4250

FOR SALE: 2014 DODGE FWD PU. 786-2190

FOR SALE: ADJUSTABLE BED FRAME, CHARCOAL GRILL, ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. 603-8584

FOR SALE: 2 LARGE ITALIAN TAPESTRY’S (DEER/LAST SUPPER) 792-6560

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE ROUND BALER 535, 1992 INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL BUS, 2 HORSE TRAILER. 785-885-8146

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC POTATO PEELER, LARGE SMOKER W/TWIN TANKS/TRAILER. 923-5028

FOR SALE: MICHELIN 4 TIRES 235/55/17 564-3247

FOR SALE: 2007 FORD F150 4WD/W/EXTRAS. 617-5312

WANTED: SMALL WATER HAULING TRAILER OR TANK FOR A PU. 793-5645

FOR SALE: 14′ CAR TRAILER W/UPDATES 786-5255

FOR SALE: AWNING 67″, 4 WINDOW A/C, 791-7510

FOR SALE: GUNS AR15, 12 GA SHOTGUN, 9MM PISTOL. 793-2191

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

ELEVEN FAMILY SALE: THE SALE IS SATURDAY APRIL 15TH FROM 8AM UNTIL 11AM LOCATED 2207 WASHINGTON (THE BATTERS BOX PARKING LOT) THE SALE WILL BE INSIDE IF IT IS RAINING. ITEMS BEING SOLD: A VARIETY OF SIZES IN BOYS CLOTHING, BABY BOY CLOTHING, NAME BRAND WOMEN’S CLOTHING IN ALL SIZES, BABY FURNITURE, KITCHEN WARES AND MORE.

FOR SALE: LOUISIANA SMOKER & GRILL. THE GRILL USES WOOD PELLETS, ITS BRAND NEW AND HAS NEVER BEEN USED. THE ASKING PRICE IS $650.00. FOR DETAILS PLEASE CALL 546-3503.

