Large Kansas crowd participates in Big Brother casting call

MANHATTAN – A large crowd showed up at Tuesday’s casting call for the popular CBS reality show Big Brother at Kite’s Bar & Grill in Manhattan.

“The restaurant started to get busy by noon and some contestants actually arrived Monday night,” according to Kite’s Marketing Manager Josie Murray,

“One drove from Denver and another from Connecticut, but we were ready. There’s only 16 casting locations in the country and we’re one of them,” she said.

Contestants who wanted to apply were asked to enter the dance floor side of Kite’s for registration, fill out application for a number, and then wait to be called for audition. Those auditions were held on the back patio.

“Apparently, the Manhattan area has done really well casting for reality shows,” she said. “There’s something about the area that they really like about casting from here. We’re just excited because this event is bringing people from all over the state and different states to Manhattan.

So, we’re proud to show them what this wonderful town has to offer.”

Another casting call will be held in Pittsburg on Saturday, April 22nd from 2PM-5PM at Pittsburg State University Plaster Center.

You may also apply online at https://bigbrothercasting.tv/web/apply. The deadline for the online applications will be May 5.