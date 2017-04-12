Lady Panthers dominate Liberal

The Great Bend Lady Panthers opened Western Athletic Conference play yesterday at home by taking two from the Liberal Redskins.

Great Bend rode the pitching of Hunter Marcum who had a no-hitter in the Lady Panthers 8-0 victory in game one. In game two, Marcum allowed only 3 runners to reach base as Great Bend cruised to an 11-0 win.

Great Bend improved to 3-1 on the season as they get ready to Hays to play the Indians on Thursday.

The double header will begin at 5:00 p.m. and can be heard on B-104.3 starting at 4:45 with the pre-game show.