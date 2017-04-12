Great Bend Police officer makes a stop at a local playground

An unusual resident stopped by Eisenhower Park in Great Bend on Sunday, April 9.

Officer Ethan Thomas with the Great Bend Police Department pulled up to the playground, got out of his patrol car, and began playing basketball with the children. For Thomas, the occurrence was not unusual but just another chance to connect with the community.

Thomas studied criminal justice in college, worked at Larned Juvenile Correctional Facility for four years, and then joined the Great Bend Police Department in November of 2014.

Thomas says he has noticed the community support for law enforcement in Great Bend and says it takes everyone working together to improve our town and keep it safe.

Stepping on the court in his full officer uniform, Thomas quickly settled in with the children.

Asked how he did against the competition, Thomas says he made sure he won all his basketball games Sunday so the children would not believe cops are out of shape.