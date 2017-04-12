Cop Shop (4/11)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (4/11)
Non Injury Accident
At 12:12 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 130 Avenue & NE 190 Road.
At 8:34 p.m. an accident was reported at 1062 E. K-4 Highway in Claflin.
At 10:53 p.m. an accident was reported at W. K-4 Highway at MM 116.
Great Bend Police Department Service Log (4/11)
Medical Alarm
At 9:37 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3633 Meadowlark Ln.
Theft
At 6:38 p.m. Verbin Pitchford reported someone stealing tools from a job site at 328 Heizer Street. Total loss was $575.00.
