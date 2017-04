Local law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person. The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Chet Whetham.

Whetham is a white male 29 years of age, 5’10” 135 pounds. Whetham has numerous tattoos. Whetham is wanted for parole violation and failing to appear in court.

If you have information about this person or any other crime, please call crime stoppers at 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300.