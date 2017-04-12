Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/11)

BOOKED: Charles Demel of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, criminal use of a weapon, defacing ID marks of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal use of a weapon, bond is set at $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: McKenzie Usoro of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, criminal use of a weapon, defacing ID marks of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of weapon, criminal possession of weapon, aggravated weapons violation by felon, bond is set at $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Alex Herren of Hoisington on three Barton County District warrants for probation violation, bonds were set at $2,500.00 $683.00, $1,103.00, and $187.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Michael Hurd of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,500.00 cash only.

BOOKED: John Bradley of Hoisington on BTDC case for violation of PFA, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Edward Brookens of Great Bend on BTDC case for robbery, criminal threat, battery DV, bond is set in lieu of $50,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Rebecca Muckenthaler on Barton County District Court warrant for serve sentence to treatment.

RELEASED: Codey Elsasser of Great to KDOC.

RELEASED: Troy Donald Johnson of Great Bend on BTDC case for aggravated battery per order of district attorney Amy Mellor.

RELEASED: Virdiana Dominguez of Great Bend on Barton District Court warrant for probation violation after serving her sentence.

RELEASED: Zachary Schwartz of Great Bend on a Barton County District serve sentence.

RELEASED: Charles Demel of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, criminal use of a weapon, defacing ID marks of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal use of a weapon, after posting a $10,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: John Bradley of Hoisington posted a $2,500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on BTDC case for violation of PFA.