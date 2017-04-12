Another year of turnover of Kansas school superintendents

TOPEKA -The move of school superintendents in Kansas continues. Two of the state’s largest school districts are currently looking for new leaders.

On Tuesday, William D. Hall, Superintendent of Schools of U.S.D. 305 in Salina since 2011, informed the school board he would resign effective June 30, 2017.

In March, the school board voted they would not renew his contract that expired in 2019.

On April 6, Superintendent Dr. Shelly Kiblinger informed the USD 308 Hutchinson Public Schools Board of Education she was resigning her position, effective June 30.

Kiblinger said she is resigning to take advantage of another opportunity in Kansas closer to her family. The job offer was conditioned on her being released from her current contract on June. 30.

More than 20 percent, over 60 Kansas’ school districts, including some of the larger districts had new superintendents at the start of the current school year, according to Dale Dennis, deputy education commissioner of Kansas.

The current departures follow at least three straight years of record-breaking turnover, which Dennis and others said has taken a toll on districts and the state.

The average tenure for a superintendent in Kansas is about five years.