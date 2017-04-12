2nd year for Leadercast conference in Great Bend; register now

Leadercast is the world’s largest one-day leadership conference and once again people in the Great Bend area will have a chance to participate. The conference is broadcast live from Atlanta, Georgia and simulcast to hundreds of locations around the world on May 5.

Nels Lindberg, past winner of the NexGen Leader of the Year award from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, says the conference can have a long-lasting impact.

Nels Lindberg Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/leader-1.mp3

This year marks the 17th year of the annual leadership conference, but the second year that First Christian Church and Barton County Young Professionals will co-host the event at Frist Christian Church in Great Bend.

Leadercast equips people to become better leaders, workers, and community members.

Nels Lindberg Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/leader-2.mp3

Keynote speakers include director and actor Tyler Perry and former top sports agent Molly Fletcher.

Registration is $60 per person and BCYP members can save $10. For more information and to register to the Leadercast event in Great Bend visit www.bartonyp.com.