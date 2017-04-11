Wednesday Schedule

Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South southeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Monday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
Monday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Leave a Reply