Wednesday Schedule

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South southeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Monday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 75.