USD 428 continues successful teacher recruiting in Michigan

USD 428 in Great Bend sends representatives to five or six out-of-state job fairs each year to recruit teachers to come to Kansas.

Assistant Superintendent John Popp says the job fair in Michigan was last week, and once again “The Wolverine State” had interested applicants. With previous Michigan success, Popp mentioned there was one applicant that sought the district out to work in Great Bend.

Popp says there are far less resignations and jobs to fill this year compared to the year before.

John Popp Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/popp-recruiting.mp3

Popp expects many of the appointments and new hires to be announced within the next month. USD 428 has been able to give raises to their teachers every year during the past decade.