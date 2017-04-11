School administration in Great Bend pleased with potential new funding formula

USD 428 Interim Superintendent Khris Thexton is excited about the potential new funding formula that legislators are considering in Kansas, but also acknowledges the Great Bend school district and all the other districts throughout the state are a long way from having anything permanently set.

The original bill proposed hurt Great Bend’s school district because it based funding on enrollment and student numbers have decreased in Great Bend.

Thexton says after a number of amendments the BASE (Base Aid for Student Excellence) funding per pupil would increase significantly over time.

Khris Thexton Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/thex-funding-1.mp3

The current aid per student is $3,852 but that would increase to $4,006 in the first year and continue to increase over the next five years. Thexton says USD 428’s funding would increase $711,000 under the proposed formula.

The plan would also allow districts to pay utilities from their capital outlay budget.

Khris Thexton Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/thex-funding-2.mp3

Thexton highlighted the plan’s intentions to fully fund kindergarten. Kansas school districts currently receive half funding for kindergarten. The full funding could potentially allow Great Bend’s district to move forward with their district-wide preschool initiative.

Thexton says legislators will have an attorney look at the proposed bill to make sure it satisfies the Kansas Supreme Court’s ruling to adequately fund education. The bill will get debated on the Kansas House and Senate floors when lawmakers return to session May 1.