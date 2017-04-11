Police investigate alleged threat at Kansas middle school

HARVEY COUNTY – Law enforcement and school authorities are investigating an alleged threat of violence at a school in Newton.

On Monday, the administration at Chisholm Middle School became aware of a threat of violence communicated toward the school by a student, according to a social media report from Newton Police.

School administration and the school resource officer promptly began a thorough investigation of the perceived threat.

There is no evidence of a continuing danger to the school or any student.

Officials asked the community to be patient as they continue to work on this incident and they reminded the public that student safety remains a top priority of USD 373.