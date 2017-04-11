Pet of the Week – Jedi

Jedi is a Male/Neutered, 3-4 year old Chihuahua Mix. Heart worm tested negative, current vaccines, dewormed – loves everyone, gets along with other dogs and loves to be held. Great companion for any family. For more information, contact the Golden Belt Humane Society on South Hwy 281 in Great Bend, or call (620) 792-4297.
Comments
Ezekiel Bujanda says
I would like dog for my little sister because our dog had in February. So I would like to buy this dog. If anybody would get before me that would be fine because there would other dog to adopt.
