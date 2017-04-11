Hoisington Police make two arrests on narcotics search warrant

Two males were arrested Tuesday, April 11 by the Hoisington Police Department after a search warrant at a local residence was executed.

At around 9 a.m., officers entered a residence in the 400 block of E. 1st Street in Hoisington and executed a search warrant for narcotics. During the search, officers recovered methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a stolen sawed off shotgun.

The two men were booked into Barton County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, criminal use of a firearm, defacing ID markings of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon, and aggravated weapons violation by a felon.

Both men have a $10,000.00 bond.