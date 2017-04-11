Great Bend school district to finish roofing project at high school

Bids for seven sections of roofing at Great Bend High School were opened on April 5 and one contractor responded. The USD 428 Board of Education approved the bid at Monday’s meeting from Washington Roofing and Insulation in Great Bend.

The school district divided the reroofing project into three projects with a portion done each summer.

Thexton says he was somewhat surprised that the district only received one bid, but did not feel comfortable with offers differing from the specifications.

Khris Thexton Audio

The roofing project will take care of the south part of the high school and will be finished this summer. Washington Roofing’s bid came in at $286,522.