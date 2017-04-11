Barton falls twice to Dodge City

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College softball team was very generous Monday afternoon at Cougar Field helping the Conquistadors of Dodge City Community College in capturing the conference sweep.

The Cougars committed nine official errors and stranded twenty-one runners in the twinbill as Dodge City ended the first game in five innings hammering fifteen hits in an 11-1 win before scoring four unearned seventh inning runs for a come-from-behind 7-5 victory.

The losses sent Barton to its fifth straight, dropping to 7-7 in conference play and 22-11 overall Dodge City Community College leapfrogs the Cougars in the standings to third place at 11-7 while winning their seventh straight game improving to 23-11 on the year.

Barton will hit the road for its next three playing dates, the first coming on Thursday as the Cougars head to Liberal for a 2:00 p.m. doubleheader against Seward County Community College.